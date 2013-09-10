STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Sweden's Financial
Supervisory Authority is looking at whether it could introduce
rules to force mortgage borrowers to pay down their loans if
household borrowing levels remain a concern.
In 2010, Sweden introduced a cap on how much households
could borrow in relation to the price they were paying for their
property.
FSA General Director Martin Andersson told a parliamentary
committee on Tuesday it was not likely that cap would be
tightened from the current level of 85 percent.
Andersson said the cap had had some effect, but that should
borrowing levels continue to rise, more might need to be done.
"We don't think it is reasonable to lower the loan to value
cap again," he said. "Rather it is more about looking at how
possible compulsory amortization could complement the loan to
value cap."
He said the situation did not require such a measure
currently.
Swedes can currently pay only the interest on their
mortgages up to a certain level.
The government, the central bank and the FSA have all
expressed concerns about household borrowing in Sweden, where
levels are among the highest in Europe.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)