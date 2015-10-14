Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Swedish home prices rose by 1 percent in September from August and were up 15.9 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Wednesday.
Prices for apartments increased 19.7 percent while single-family house prices rose 13.8 percent on the year.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Sven Nordenstam)
