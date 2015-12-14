STOCKHOLM Dec 14 Swedish home prices fell by 0.6 percent in November from October but were up 15.0 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Monday.

Prices for apartments increased 17.8 percent while single-family house prices rose 13.4 percent on the year.

Both apartment and house prices fell on the month, the first decline since June.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)