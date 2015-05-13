BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
STOCKHOLM May 13 Swedish home prices rose by 1.5 percent in April from March and were up 15.5 percent from a year earlier, figures from the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Wednesday.
Prices for apartments increased 19.7 percent while single-family house prices rose 13.2 percent on the year.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million