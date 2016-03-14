UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
STOCKHOLM, March 14 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 14 percent in the three-month period December through February compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Monday.
Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing Niklas Pollard)
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.