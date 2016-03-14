STOCKHOLM, March 14 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 14 percent in the three-month period December through February compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing Niklas Pollard)