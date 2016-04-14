STOCKHOLM, April 14 Swedish home prices rose by
0.7 percent in March from February and were up 11.8 percent from
a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index
(HOX) showed on Thursday.
Prices for apartments increased 11.6 percent while
single-family homes rose 11.9 percent on the year.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that
compensates for different types of homes sold during various
periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in
Europe.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)