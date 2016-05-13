BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services reports Q4 EPS $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
STOCKHOLM May 13 Swedish home prices rose 1.2 percent in April from March and were up 11.4 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.
Prices for apartments increased 10.4 percent on the year while single-family homes rose 12.1 percent.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Validus reports 2016 full year net income available to Validus common shareholders of $359.4 million, or $4.36 per diluted common share and a 9.7% return on average equity for the 2016 year
* The Hartford reports fourth quarter 2016 net loss per diluted share of $0.22 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.08