STOCKHOLM Dec 14 Swedish home prices increased
0.1 percent in November from October and 8.0 percent from a year
earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX)
showed on Wednesday.
Apartment prices were up 6.9 percent year-on year, and
single-family home prices 8.6 percent.
The HOX index is based on a statistical model that
compensates for different types of homes sold during various
periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in
Europe.
