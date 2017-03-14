STOCKHOLM, March 14 Apartment prices in Sweden
rose 8 percent in February from a year earlier, figures from an
association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Tuesday.
Prices of single-family homes rose 10 percent, the Svensk
Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.
Month-on-month, apartment prices were up 1 percent while
single-family home prices were up 2 percent, it said.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe,
raising concerns among policy makers.
Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to
pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as
having a dampening effect on the housing market.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)