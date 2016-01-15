UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.6 quake hits the Philippines -USGS
April 11 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 16 percent in the three-month period October through December compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Friday.
Prices of single-family homes rose 12 percent.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
April 11 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
WASHINGTON, April 11 The head of the U.S. House of Representatives committee that polices Wall Street plans to unveil a new draft of sweeping legislation by month's end that would give the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law a major facelift.