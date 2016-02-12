BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 14 percent in the three-month period November through January compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk Maklarstatistik, showed on Friday.
Prices of single-family homes rose 11 percent.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017