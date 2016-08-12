STOCKHOLM Aug 12 Swedish home prices rose 0.4 percent in July from June and 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Friday.

Prices for apartments increased 6.9 percent on the year while single-family home prices rose 9.5 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to some of the highest levels in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)