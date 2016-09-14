STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Apartment prices in Sweden
fell 2 percent in the three-month period June through August
compared to the same period a year ago, figures from an
association of Swedish real estate agents, Svensk
Maklarstatistik, showed on Wednesday.
Prices of single-family homes rose 1 percent.
A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has
driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe,
raising concerns among policy makers.
Sweden introduced rules on June 1 making it mandatory to pay
down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having
a dampening effect on the housing market.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)