STOCKHOLM May 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.

Month-on-month, apartment prices were flat and single-family home prices rose 1 percent, it said.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)