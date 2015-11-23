STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Sweden's financial watchdog
could introduce a mortgage cap for households if debt levels and
property prices soar further, its head said on Monday, adding
that the housing market was not in crisis yet.
The International Monetary Fund and the European Commission
have said Sweden needs to put a brake on mortgage borrowing and
house prices.
Swedish households' debt levels are among the highest in
Europe relative to disposable incomes.
"The overall picture is that things are continuing to go in
the wrong direction," Erik Thedeen, Director General of the
Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), said in an interview in
daily Svenska Dagbladet.
He said the FSA could introduce a loan ceiling for borrowers
if developments in the housing market threatened financial
stability.
"We are not there yet, but if things speed away in the wrong
direction, we may get to that stage," he said.
Thedeen recently proposed a borrowing cap of 600 percent of
households' income. Central bank Governor Stefan
Ingves wants a cap set at 400 percent.
The Riksbank has slashed its benchmark rate and launched a
200 billion crown ($23 billion) bond-buying programme to head
off the threat of deflation, fuelling worries about a housing
market crash.
House prices and borrowing have surged. The latest figures
showed borrowing rose 7.3 percent in September from the same
month a year earlier. House prices have risen
nearly 20 percent over the last year.
Sweden has introduced a loan-to-value cap to cool down the
market and banks are forced to hold higher levels of capital
than many European rivals.
But plans to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules for
new borrowers have been delayed after a legal challenge.
Many Swedes have interest-only
mortgages.
Legislation on tighter repayment terms is not expected to be
in place before spring next year.
Thedeen said the FSA could introduce a debt ceiling on
borrowing without any need for legal changes.
However, he said the situation was worrying but that Sweden
was not "in an acute crisis".
"Macroprudential oversight is about preventing crises which
could lead to falling consumption," he said. "We are in a
preventative phase."
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet)