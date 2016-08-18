STOCKHOLM Aug 18 Home starts rose at the fastest pace in a quarter of a century in the first half of 2016 as the country tries to build its way out of a housing shortage that threatens to hamper economic growth, data showed on Thursday.

Home starts rose to 33,950 in the January to June period, a 44 percent increase compared to the same period in 2015, preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden showed.

The number of housing starts was the highest since the second half of 1990.

Decades of under-construction combined with a fast-growing population have fuelled a property bubble and led to concerns over labour mobility.

Music streaming giant Spotify warned politicians in April that a lack of housing was a major risk factor in its plans to employ thousands of new workers in the capital, Stockholm, in the coming years. [

In order to ease the shortage the Social Democrat-led government set a target of building 700,000 homes by 2025.

