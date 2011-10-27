STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) and Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) must take steps to boost their balance sheets after falling short of new capital requirements from the European Banking Authority (EBA) and cannot just cut lending, Sweden's regulator said on Thursday.

The EBA wants European banks to meet a 9 percent core tier one capital threshold by June 2012 and plans to use a tough calculation that gives far greater weighting to mortgages.

The FSA said on Thursday Handelsbanken and Swedbank came up a combined 12.6 billion crowns ($2.0 billion) short of capital using the EBA measurements because of their large mortgage portfolios, which in Sweden has traditionally been seen as having a much lower level of risk.

"We don't want to just see that measures taken are, for example, reducing lending," said Martin Noreus, the head of large bank supervision at Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority.

"We want to see a combination of measures. It should also include measures around dividends and bonuses which quite simply strengthen capital," he told Reuters.

He added that the banks could also build up capital buffers by generating profits, or by selling assets. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)