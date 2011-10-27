STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) and
Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) must take steps to boost their balance
sheets after falling short of new capital requirements from the
European Banking Authority (EBA) and cannot just cut lending,
Sweden's regulator said on Thursday.
The EBA wants European banks to meet a 9 percent core tier
one capital threshold by June 2012 and plans to use a tough
calculation that gives far greater weighting to mortgages.
The FSA said on Thursday Handelsbanken and Swedbank came up
a combined 12.6 billion crowns ($2.0 billion) short of capital
using the EBA measurements because of their large mortgage
portfolios, which in Sweden has traditionally been seen as
having a much lower level of risk.
"We don't want to just see that measures taken are, for
example, reducing lending," said Martin Noreus, the head of
large bank supervision at Sweden's Financial Supervisory
Authority.
"We want to see a combination of measures. It should also
include measures around dividends and bonuses which quite simply
strengthen capital," he told Reuters.
He added that the banks could also build up capital buffers
by generating profits, or by selling assets.
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)