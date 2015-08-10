(Adds second arrest, details.)
By Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson
STOCKHOLM Aug 10 A man and a woman were killed
and a third injured in a knife attack at an IKEA store in the
Swedish city of Vasteras on Monday and two suspects were
arrested, police said.
One of the suspects was apprehended at the scene and the
second, who was seriously injured, was picked up at a hospital a
few hours later, commanding police officer Per Agren said at a
press conference. How he was injured was not clear.
The suspects were two men born in 1992 and 1979 who probably
knew each other, Agren said. They had no connection with the
victims and the motive for the attack was not known, he said.
Officers were called to the store at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) and
found three people with knife injuries, police spokesman Per
Stromback told reporters outside the IKEA outlet about an hour
west of the capital, Stockholm.
The 35-year-old man had life-threatening injuries, Vasteras
hospital head nurse Lena Moren told the public broadcaster SVT.
Vasteras newspaper VLT posted a video on its website it said
was of police wrestling the suspect to the ground in a bus
shelter.
The victims had been shopping at IKEA and were known to each
other, police said.
