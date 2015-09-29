STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 Soaring household debt is a threat to Sweden's otherwise solid economy and further measures are needed to cool the housing market, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"Housing prices are rising fast from elevated levels, resulting in households taking on higher debt burdens and making the economy more vulnerable to shocks," the IMF said in its annual report on Sweden.

It said Sweden should implement a planned tightening of mortgage repayment rules and introduce a debt-to-income limit.

Household debt levels are among the highest in Europe and house prices have surged in recent years, but the central bank has slashed interest rates to a record low of -0.35 percent to fight fears of deflation., (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)