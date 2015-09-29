STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 Soaring household debt is a
threat to Sweden's otherwise solid economy and further measures
are needed to cool the housing market, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"Housing prices are rising fast from elevated levels,
resulting in households taking on higher debt burdens and making
the economy more vulnerable to shocks," the IMF said in its
annual report on Sweden.
It said Sweden should implement a planned tightening of
mortgage repayment rules and introduce a debt-to-income limit.
Household debt levels are among the highest in Europe and
house prices have surged in recent years, but the central bank
has slashed interest rates to a record low of -0.35 percent to
fight fears of deflation.,
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)