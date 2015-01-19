(adds comments on Greece)

HONG KONG Jan 19 Sweden is not facing an immediate threat of deflation even though consumer prices in the country have fallen well below the central bank's target of 2 percent, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Monday.

The Swedish annual CPI came in at -0.3 percent in December. Yet, if one were to strip from the figure the impact that recent rate cuts on interest payments on mortgages and the effect of a sharp fall in energy prices, that number would be 1.1 percent, Ingves said.

"One should not put too much emphasis on that number," Ingves told Reuters on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

"Inflation is way below our target of 2 percent, but on the other hand we just do not see deflation around the corner," he said.

Oil prices, which have dropped by more than half since last June as production around the world has soared while demand slows, are overall having a positive impact on Sweden's economy, despite the downward pressure on inflation.

"The very sharp fall in oil price has been a very big surprise, but the net effect should be positive for the Swedish economy," Ingves said.

Ingves said the fall in oil price would also be positive for Europe, which is slowly on the mend after the euro zone crisis of three years ago threatened the integrity of the single currency bloc.

Yet, the euro zone continues to face some headwinds, in particular as anti-bailout party Syriza is seen winning political elections due on Jan. 25.

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, warned Greece on Monday that there would be consequences to restructuring its debt after elections where opponents of the country 240 billion euro bailout lead in the polls.

"That is of course a remaining issue in Europe," Ingves said asked about Greece.

"But economically, what happens to Greece is not a major issue for us. It would be in the interest of the Greeks themselves to sort out their mess, but that is for them to do." (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Nick Macfie)