BRIEF-HSBC Holdings updates on sale of additional portfolio of US consumer mortgage loans
* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans
STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 Sweden's central bank will continue to keep a watch on wider financial stability issues in the economy when considering monetary policy, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday.
"It (financial stability) is close to the area we work in and we are going to continue looking at it," Ingves told the parliament's finance committee.
"I can't see that questions which concern financial stability will completely disappear from our agenda."
In August, the government put the Financial Supervisory Authority in charge of measures to head off imbalances in the economy.
The Riksbank and the government are worried in particualar about household debt levels that are among the highest in Europe.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)
March 9 Australian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as gains in financials countered the heavy sell-off in resource stocks that dived on an overnight slump in oil prices.
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service says Australia might lose its AAA sovereign credit rating should the country's conservative government give up on deficit repair, raising the stakes ahead of the annual budget in May.