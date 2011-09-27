STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 Some Swedish insurers are at risk of solvency problems because of falling equity markets and record low bond yields meaning they could need more capital, the head of Sweden's FSA said on Tuesday.

There are concerns that some Swedish insurers and pensions firms will struggle to meet their obligations due to current market conditions that have wiped billions of crowns off equity holdings and raised the cost of meeting future liabilities.

"In a situation where conditions are worsening, we see a risk that more companies are going to have problems with their (financial) buffers," Martin Andersson, General Director of Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority, told Reuters.

He said some insurers and pension companies could need more capital or might need to lower the returns they guarantee.

The FSA warned as early as last October that insurers' solvency was being negatively impacted by falling stock markets and low bond yields.

Stock markets have fallen further since then and bond yields are at record lows. Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds in Sweden at levels not seen since before the 1930s .

The FSA said in a statement it would tighten its watch over the sector and that it expected insurers and pension firms to assess whether they needed to strengthen their financial position.

However, the FSA also said it would give insurers time to take action so they are not forced suddenly to reduce risk by selling equities and buying bonds.

"That could ... create a negative spiral of continued falls in stock prices and yields, which could further worsen the situation for companies that are having troubles meeting their solvency requirements," the FSA said in a statement.

When the value of equities falls, the ratio of an insurers assets to its liabilities -- the solvency ratio -- gets worse. To maintain the ratio above regulatory targets, insurers may be forced to sell equities just when markets are weakest.

Sales can push markets down further, prompting more sales.

Sweden's central bank said it was not worried about insurers.

"The assessment we make today is that we do not see any risk to the economy in general or for financial stability," the head of the Riksbank's financial stability department, Mattias Persson, told Reuters.

He said the FSA's statement that it would give insurers time to adjust to the current market environment had reduced the risk that firms would dump equities for bonds.

"The risk of a downward spiral has become smaller," he said. ($1 = 6.874 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Anna Willard)