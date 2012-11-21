* Swedish iron ore start ups shrug off mid-year price falls

* Push on with plans to rejuvenate traditional Nordic industry

* Expect rising Chinese demand, falling Indian output to support price

* Aim their iron ore output at clients in European market

By Patrick Lannin

STOCKHOLM, Nov 21 Mining companies rejuvenating the iron ore industry in Sweden said on Wednesday they stuck to ambitious plans for production and brushed off a recent price fall as temporary.

Companies are exploring new finds or re-opened old mines in north and central Sweden, a country which already supplies 80 percent of European iron ore, thanks to state-owned giant LKAB.

The plans by the start ups, and LKAB's own growth ideas, are founded on an expectation of a steadily rising ore price, driven mainly by rising Chinese demand.

That optimism was dented by a slide in the price to $80 per tonne in August from a 2012 peak of $150, but optimism picked up again after the price rose back to $120.

"We see a floor of $100 a tonne," said Anders Antonsson, vice president of investor relations at Northland Resources, which runs a mine 100 km north of the Arctic Circle.

Antonsson said Northland expected standard grade ore from the mine to cost about $69 a tonne to produce and sell at the standard market price, while its premium ore would fetch more.

The aim is to grab a share of the European market at or around the current high prices they expect.

Sweden has long been Europe's primary iron supplier, but it is small on the world stage and well behind Australia, Brazil and India.

Those three topped the export list in 2011 at a combined 876 million tonnes, with Sweden weighing in at 21 million tonnes, steel industry research group ISSB figures show on its website.

With Northland, entrants include Beowulf Mining Plc, Nordic Iron Ore, the Kiruna Iron Project, owned by Australian Hannans Rewards Ltd, and Dannemora Mineral AB.

Magnus Ericsson, head of Swedish data and consultancy Raw Materials Group (RMG), said industry optimism was justified given RMG's long-term ore price forecast for $100-$120 a tonne.

"The optimism (on price) we saw a year ago, that was unfounded, we are now back a level that is fairly feasible," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference held by RMG.

He expected Indian ore production to fall and domestic consumption for steel to rise, meaning less can be sold to China. In turn, Chinese demand would remain high while Chinese output was relatively expensive, fragmented and inefficient.

RMG analyst Anton Loof, speaking to the conference, agreed.

"All of this means there is room for new small players like the European producers," Loof said.

Beowulf Mining Plc has 18 exploration permits in north Sweden and its chairman, Clive Sinclair-Poulton, said he had few worries about falling prices.

"I am very confident about all the Swedish mining projects," he told Reuters. "China is slowing down, but growth rates are still 7 to 7.5 percent. India will stop being an exporter (of iron ore), someone has to got to fill that gap."