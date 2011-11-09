STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Italy will benefit from the
resignation of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as the country
has so far under-estimated the depth of its problems, the
finance minister of Sweden said on Wednesday.
Though not in the euro zone, Sweden has looked on with
concern as members of the single currency club have dithered in
their handling of a worsening debt crisis, fuelling economic
worries that are also hitting the Nordic state's exports.
"It is a step in the right direction," Swedish Finance
Minister Anders Borg said when asked about Berlusconi's plan to
resign. "There has been no proper understanding of the problems
being faced in Italy, that is the picture which I have.
"We see a lack of confidence in the Italian economy which
has to be dealt with," he said.
