LONDON Feb 11 The Swedish crown fell 1.5 percent against the euro on Thursday, dropping to its lowest since late August, while bond yields fell to record lows after Sweden's central bank cut rates deeper into negative territory and said it was ready to do more.

The crown fell to 9.6145 crowns per euro, down 1.5 percent on the day, as the Riksbank resorted to a bigger than expected rate cut.

Economists had expected the benchmark repo rate to be cut to a record low of -0.45 percent, its fourth cut in a year, partly to offset the effects of further European Central Bank policy loosening forecast for March.

Swedish 2-year bond yields fell to a record low of -0.633 percent while the 10-year yield fell to its lowest since April 2015.

Sweden's benchmark equity index was down 2.7 percent, while shares in major banks such as Swedbank and Svenska Handelsbanken both underperformed to fall by around 4 percent. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Nigel Stephenson)