LONDON Feb 11 The Swedish crown fell 1.5
percent against the euro on Thursday, dropping to its lowest
since late August, while bond yields fell to record lows after
Sweden's central bank cut rates deeper into negative territory
and said it was ready to do more.
The crown fell to 9.6145 crowns per euro, down
1.5 percent on the day, as the Riksbank resorted to a bigger
than expected rate cut.
Economists had expected the benchmark repo rate to be cut to
a record low of -0.45 percent, its fourth cut in a year, partly
to offset the effects of further European Central Bank policy
loosening forecast for March.
Swedish 2-year bond yields fell to a record low
of -0.633 percent while the 10-year yield fell to
its lowest since April 2015.
Sweden's benchmark equity index was down 2.7
percent, while shares in major banks such as Swedbank
and Svenska Handelsbanken both underperformed to fall
by around 4 percent.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)