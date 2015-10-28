(Recasts, updates prices)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON Oct 28 The Swedish crown recovered from two-month lows hit earlier on Wednesday as investors judged the central bank's expansion of its asset purchases insufficient to weaken the currency given expectations of further ECB easing.

The crown fell against the dollar and 10-year Swedish bond yields also dropped to two-month lows after the Riksbank expanded its quantitative easing programme to try to counter the effects of the European Central Bank's ultra-loose policy. The move helped lift European stocks.

Last week, the ECB set the stage for expansion of its own 1 trillion euro ($1.1 trillion) stimulus programme, probably in December. That would put upward pressure on the Swedish crown against the euro and threaten an economy that relies on exports to the euro zone.

The Riksbank left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at -0.35 percent, as expected, and said it would expand its bond-buying by 65 billion Swedish crowns ($7.65 billion) to a total of 200 billion crowns -- a fraction of the ECB's scheme.

Following the financial crisis that started in 2007, central banks around the world have bought assets with newly printed money -- a policy known as quantitative easing, or QE -- in a bid to fuel inflation and growth.

Sweden's central bank also lowered the repo rate path and warned investors that it was prepared to intervene in the currency market if an upturn in inflation is threatened.

"They are probably afraid of what the ECB will do in December," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB, a leading Nordic Bank.

"They want to wait and see what the impact from the ECB is before they take a decision to take rates deeper into negative territory. The decision to expand QE will have only a marginal impact on the Swedish crown as the market knows it's not enough."

The crown initially fell to 9.4360 per euro, after the QE expansion was announced, before recovering to trade at 9.3548, up 0.4 percent on the day.

The dollar rose to around 8.5434 crowns to a two-month high after the announcement, before falling to trade at 8.4506 crowns, down 0.6 percent on the day.

Sweden's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low of 0.51 percent, down 13 basis points on the day, from 0.59 percent before the decision. It last traded at 0.515 percent.

Swedish blue-chip stocks turned higher after the decision, trading up 0.4 percent. But Swedish banks, which recently warned about the hardships of negative interest rates, underperformed as investors prepared for a deeper cut in rates in coming months.

"Banking stocks do suffer under low interest rates, but it seems to only have an adverse effect for a little bit. If the economy does recover, they have less to write off, so they can benefit that way," said Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black.

The Riksbank has cut rates three times this year to boost prices, most recently in July, when the central bank also expanded its bond-buying scheme to 135 billion Swedish crowns.

($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)