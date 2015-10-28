(Recasts, updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Oct 28 The Swedish crown recovered from
two-month lows hit earlier on Wednesday as investors judged the
central bank's expansion of its asset purchases insufficient to
weaken the currency given expectations of further ECB easing.
The crown fell against the dollar and 10-year Swedish bond
yields also dropped to two-month lows after the Riksbank
expanded its quantitative easing programme to try to counter the
effects of the European Central Bank's ultra-loose policy. The
move helped lift European stocks.
Last week, the ECB set the stage for expansion of its own 1
trillion euro ($1.1 trillion) stimulus programme, probably in
December. That would put upward pressure on the Swedish crown
against the euro and threaten an economy that relies on exports
to the euro zone.
The Riksbank left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at -0.35
percent, as expected, and said it would expand its bond-buying
by 65 billion Swedish crowns ($7.65 billion) to a total of 200
billion crowns -- a fraction of the ECB's scheme.
Following the financial crisis that started in 2007, central
banks around the world have bought assets with newly printed
money -- a policy known as quantitative easing, or QE -- in a
bid to fuel inflation and growth.
Sweden's central bank also lowered the repo rate path and
warned investors that it was prepared to intervene in the
currency market if an upturn in inflation is threatened.
"They are probably afraid of what the ECB will do in
December," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB,
a leading Nordic Bank.
"They want to wait and see what the impact from the ECB is
before they take a decision to take rates deeper into negative
territory. The decision to expand QE will have only a marginal
impact on the Swedish crown as the market knows it's not
enough."
The crown initially fell to 9.4360 per euro,
after the QE expansion was announced, before recovering to trade
at 9.3548, up 0.4 percent on the day.
The dollar rose to around 8.5434 crowns to a
two-month high after the announcement, before falling to trade
at 8.4506 crowns, down 0.6 percent on the day.
Sweden's 10-year bond yield fell to a
two-month low of 0.51 percent, down 13 basis points on the day,
from 0.59 percent before the decision. It last traded at 0.515
percent.
Swedish blue-chip stocks turned higher after the
decision, trading up 0.4 percent. But Swedish banks, which
recently warned about the hardships of negative interest rates,
underperformed as investors prepared for a deeper cut in rates
in coming months.
"Banking stocks do suffer under low interest rates, but it
seems to only have an adverse effect for a little bit. If the
economy does recover, they have less to write off, so they can
benefit that way," said Markus Huber, senior sales trader at
Peregrine & Black.
The Riksbank has cut rates three times this year to boost
prices, most recently in July, when the central bank also
expanded its bond-buying scheme to 135 billion Swedish crowns.
($1 = 0.9036 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine
Evans)