STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday the country's life assurance companies were under pressure from falling stock markets and low bond yields.

"Historically low interest rates for government bonds in Sweden and falling stock markets are ... placing an inordinate amount of pressure on life insurance undertakings," the FSA said in a statement.

The Financial Supervisory Authority said that the country's banks were well capitalised, but if the current turmoil in Europe got worse, it could limit banks' access to funding. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)