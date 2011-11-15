GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday the country's life assurance companies were under pressure from falling stock markets and low bond yields.
"Historically low interest rates for government bonds in Sweden and falling stock markets are ... placing an inordinate amount of pressure on life insurance undertakings," the FSA said in a statement.
The Financial Supervisory Authority said that the country's banks were well capitalised, but if the current turmoil in Europe got worse, it could limit banks' access to funding. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 A company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts was accused by New York and federal regulators of scamming sick responders to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, as well as National Football League retirees with brain injuries.