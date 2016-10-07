STOCKHOLM Oct 7 Sweden's central bank bought 750 million crowns ($86.69 million) of index-linked bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Friday.

It bought 375 million crowns of 2025 bonds at an average yield of -1.429 percent and the same amount of 2028 bonds at -1.074 percent.

($1 = 8.6511 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)