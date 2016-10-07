Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 7 Sweden's central bank bought 750 million crowns ($86.69 million) of index-linked bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Friday.
It bought 375 million crowns of 2025 bonds at an average yield of -1.429 percent and the same amount of 2028 bonds at -1.074 percent.
($1 = 8.6511 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability