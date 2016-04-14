STOCKHOLM, April 14 Surging prices are pushing
up borrowing levels in Sweden, but households generally have few
problems in paying their mortgages, the country's financial
watchdog said on Thursday.
"Swedish households are borrowing more in relation to their
income," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in its annual
report on the country's mortgage market.
"Despite this, they have in general sufficient margins to
make their payments."
Soaring housing prices and high levels of consumer debt -
mostly mortgages - have led to worries of a housing bubble with
the European Commission the latest to warn of the threat to
economic stability.
