STOCKHOLM Oct 29 The Swedish central bank on
Thursday raised some objections over a government plan to force
homeowners to pay off their mortgage principal, saying the
measures did not go far enough.
The Riksbank said it opposed newly-built homes being exempt
from the requirement to amortise on the principal, as well as
the proposal that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority
(FSA) would need a green light from the government to enact it.
"Even though the Riksbank largely welcomes the legislative
proposal regarding amortisation requirements, further measures
are needed to manage high levels of household debt," the
Riksbank said in a statement.
In a non-binding opinion, a Swedish court this week slammed
the proposal, saying it did not think the FSA should be given
the right to impose such measures on individual households and
that it might violate the constitution.
Sweden has one of Europe's strongest growth rates but that
is accompanied by one of the region's highest levels of
household debt, fuelling concerns about a housing bubble. The
central bank has urged regulators to tighten rules for banks and
borrowers.
