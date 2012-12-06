BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Mo Yan, the Chinese winner of the 2012 Nobel Prize in Literature, on Thursday declined to issue a direct call for the release of jailed compatriot and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo.
"I have already issued my opinion about this matter," he told a news conference in Stockholm days ahead of the formal award ceremony.
In October, after the award announcement, Mo said he hoped that Liu would achieve his freedom as soon as possible.
He told the news conference on Thursday that the Nobel prize was for literature, not for politics.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: