* Q3 operating profit 922 mln SEK vs forecast 995 mln

* Blames lower interest rates in home markets

* Net loan losses up 17 pct on quarter, 127 pct on year

* Shares fall 3 percent (Adds analyst comment, details)

By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, missed third-quarter profit forecasts and said net losses on loans more than doubled as Europe's economic slowdown spread to its previously resilient home markets.

While Nordic banks have struggled with a downturn in the global shipping sector and a weak Danish economy, they have largely been shielded from the euro zone's debt crisis thanks to their strong capital reserves and a healthy Swedish economy.

However Sweden, the Nordic region's largest economy and one of the few European countries to retain a top notch credit rating, has seen growth slow sharply from a strong start to the year.

"The third quarter was affected by declining growth and corresponding low interest rates in our home markets," Nordea Chief Executive Christian Clausen said on Wednesday.

The Swedish central bank cut interest rates last month and is widely expected to do so again before the end of the year.

"The slowdown in economic activity continues to hamper consumption and investments thus reducing the demand for loans and other banking services in the Nordic market," Clausen added.

Shares in Nordea fell more than 3 percent in early trade, underperforming a marginally lower Stockholm bourse.

Nordic bank shares are up 26 percent this year, beating a 15 percent rise in the European sector.

Nordea said it made third-quarter operating earnings of 922 million euros ($1.2 billion). While up sharply on the year, that was down 16 percent on the quarter and well below analysts' average forecast of 995 million a Reuters poll.

The biggest shortfall was on net items at fair value - essentially the result of its financial markets trading - which was almost 9 percent below expectations.

DISAPPOINTING

Nordea also reported weakening profits in Finland, while group net loan losses were higher than expected - more than doubling from the year-ago period.

"It's a result that disappoints on most items," said Mads Thinggaard, an analyst at Nykredit Markets, saying weak core income and higher writedowns would draw most attention.

"There is one positive thing, and that is capital building," he added.

Nordea's core tier one capital ratio - a key measure of financial strength - was 12.2 percent at the end of the quarter, high compared with European peers, though still at the low end of its Swedish rivals.

Nordea's prospects in some troubled areas might be brightening, however.

It and other banks agreed recently to extend repayments on $1.8 billion of debt and provide fresh funds to Danish shipping group Torm.

Denmark's economy, the weakest in the Nordic region, may be close to turning a corner too.

"A positive development in the quarter was the stabilisation in housing prices in Denmark, which has been a major negative driver," Nordea said.

Nordic banks have already been slashing costs and staff to protect profitability.

Clausen said Nordea would keep a close eye on costs.

"The underlying running costs will be flat - that's our plan," he told Reuters.

Handelsbanken, Sweden's second-biggest lender, and Swedbank have said margins would be under pressure if there was another rate cut.

($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Mark Potter)