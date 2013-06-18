Vonovia CEO Buch gets five-year contract extension
FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's biggest listed real-estate group Vonovia has extended the contract of Chief Executive Rolf Buch by five years to February 2023, it said on Monday.
STOCKHOLM, June 18 Sweden's government said on Tuesday said it was launching a sale of a 5.7 percent stake in Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, as it revisited a long-standing ambition to privatise state assets.
The Swedish government, which is Nordea's second biggest owner behind Finnish insurer Sampo, said in a statement it would sell up to 230 million ordinary shares in Nordea, equivalent to 5.7 percent of outstanding shares.
Upon completion of the sale, Sweden's current 13.4 percent stake in Nordea, would be reduced to 7.8 percent.
The ministry said the sale would be priced and allocated on June 19. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's biggest listed real-estate group Vonovia has extended the contract of Chief Executive Rolf Buch by five years to February 2023, it said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Potential federal corporate tax cuts may aid US bank earnings over the long run, according to Fitch Ratings. However, they could also result in deferred tax asset (DTA) and liability (DTL) revaluations, causing one-time earnings and capital impacts. While some of the one-time noncash charges from DTA revaluations could be significant, the potential earnings benefit from lower taxes over time could
* Total net inflows in February at 668 million euros ($707.14 million)