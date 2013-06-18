BRIEF-Banca Generali total net inflows in Feb. at 668 million euros
* Total net inflows in February at 668 million euros ($707.14 million)
STOCKHOLM, June 18 Price guidance in the Swedish government's stake sale in Nordea has been set at 75 to 76 Swedish crowns per share, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
Sweden announced earlier on Tuesday it was selling a 5.7 percent stake in Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank.
A price in the middle of the 75 to 76 crown range would mean a discount of 4.1 percent to the closing price of 78.75 crowns on Tuesday, a smaller discount than the 5.0 percent in its last sale of shares at 74.50 crowns each in 2011.
($1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
* On March 3, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 9 to 11 directors - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2n6E9Hl Further company coverage:
* Oliver Schumy resigns as member and vice-chairman of the supervisory board