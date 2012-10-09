STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Environmental activists from
Greenpeace broke into restricted areas surrounding two Swedish
nuclear power plants on Tuesday to highlight what they said were
safety deficiencies.
The stations' owner, Vattenfall, said police had
detained 43 people who had used ladders to climb over fences
into the grounds of the Forsmark plant on the east coast, and
another 16 people at the west-coast Ringhals plant who cut holes
in the fence and entered on bicycles.
"The activists only reached areas with a lower safety
classification," the state-owned firm said in a statement,
adding that security measures had worked as planned.
Greenpeace Sweden said it was drawing the attention of the
public, the nuclear industry and the energy minister, Lena Ek,
to "serious safety deficiencies" and urged the government to
shut the reactors.
A leak at a nuclear waste store in 2005 and the failure of
emergency generators at Forsmark in 2006 fuelled criticism of
nuclear power, which Swedes had voted in 1980 to phase out.
However, the current centre-right government is more
pro-nuclear than its predecessors and decided in 2010 that
existing reactors could be replaced. Vattenfall has applied to
replace one or two reactors.
