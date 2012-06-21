STOCKHOLM, June 21 Security personel at Sweden's
Ringhals nuclear power station found what they suspect was
explosive material during a routine vehicle search, the
facility's operator Vattenfall said in a statement
late on Wednesday.
"In the afternoon, a susected expolosive was discovered in a
truck on its way in to Ringhals' operating facility," the
company said in a statement.
"A sample of the material was sent during the evening to the
Swedish National Laboratory of Forensic Science for analysis."
The company said it had taken all the mandated measures
following such an incident.
Ringhals' four reactors, on the southwest coast of Sweden
near the city of Gothenburg, produce nearly 20 percent of the
country's electricity.
State-owned Vattenfall has a 70 percent stake in the plant
and Germany's owns nearly 30 percent.
The plant has a production capacity of 28 terrawatt hours
per year.
(Editing by Bill Trott)