* Swedish energy minister says no subsidies needed to build
reactors
* Nuclear energy provides 40 pct of Sweden's power output
* IEA called on Sweden to make up its mind on future of
nuclear
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Nov 20 Sweden, reviving its nuclear
power, will not follow Britain's example of offering state
guarantees to fund the construction of new plants, its energy
minister said on Wednesday.
Last month, Britain signed a deal with France's EDF
to build a new nuclear plant, becoming the first European
country to guarantee a company a feed-in tariff for an atomic
energy project.
Sweden's biggest power group Vattenfall has touted
Britain's price guarantee system to help companies commit to
build new nuclear power plants in a market with low power
prices.
"We won't address any direct or indirect subsidies for new
nuclear power production in Sweden, which means that we will not
introduce any feed-in tariff for nuclear," Swedish Energy
Minister Anna-Karin Hatt told reporters in Paris.
"Nuclear in Sweden has to stand on its own, it has to bear
its own cost, it has to bear its insurance cost as well as the
cost for handling the waste after the uranium has been used,"
she said.
The International Energy Agency has called on Sweden to
develop post-2030 scenarios for nuclear in a future energy mix
and recognise the hurdles new nuclear investment faces in a
liberalised market.
The Paris-based IEA said Sweden must replace its ageing
nuclear plants between 2022 and 2035, assuming an operational
lifespan of 50 years for each reactor.
The centre-right coalition government in 2010 overturned a
nuclear phase-out policy, dating from the 1980s, by permitting
construction of new plants to replace Sweden's existing 10
reactors, which now provide about 40 percent of its electricity.
It insisted at the time this would not involve financial
support from the government, although the high initial costs
mean companies hesitate to invest in nuclear without help.
Hatt said Sweden will stick to its position in spite of the
British deal and that the European Commission should examine any
possible distortion to competition in the common EU market.
"I won't judge on what kind of choices Great Britain makes,
that's an issue for the British government and the people that
have appointed them. But it is very important that the
Commission looks into the issue," she said.
The British project will need EU approval in the coming
months.
In Paris for the biannual International Energy Agency's
ministerial conference, the minister said she would seek in her
keynote speech to explain to delegates how Sweden managed to
promote renewable energy without imposing a burden on
energy-intensive companies and consumers.
The cost of renewable energy subsidies for an average
Swedish household is only ten percent of what a German household
has to pay, she said.
Sweden wants to add 25 terawatt-hours (TWh) in annual
production from renewable sources by 2020, compared with 2002,
using a market-based system that allows producers to get a
premium on the energy price by selling green certificates.