* Maintenance costs, low power prices pressure operators
* New government proposes increased nuclear tax
* E.ON considers retiring Oskarshamn-1 reactor earlier
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, Oct 29 The operators of Sweden's nuclear
power plants say their older reactors may have to shut earlier
than planned due to higher taxes proposed by a new coalition
government.
The new left-wing government, which includes the
anti-nuclear Green party, has proposed increasing taxes on
nuclear power capacity by 17 percent from 2015, prompting
warnings from state-run utility Vattenfall and
Germany's E.ON.
Sweden had planned to shut down older reactors over a decade
span and replace them with more modern plants, but the Greens
want to shut several during the current government term of
office, ending in 2018. That has divided the Social Democratics,
the lead party in coalition.
Nuclear reactors generate about 40 percent of electricity
in Sweden and shutting down one or several could also lead to
higher power prices in the Nordic region, especially during a
dry year, when output from hydropower plants falls.
The operators of Sweden's 10 nuclear reactors say the
proposed tax hike would put further pressure on profitability,
already stretched by the need to improve safety in the wake of
Japan's Fukushima disaster, and could speed up decommissioning.
"An increased nuclear capacity tax means an additional 530
million Swedish crowns for the two nuclear power plants," Eva
Hallden, in charge of Vattenfall's Ringhals and Forsmark plants,
told Reuters.
"This distorts the competitiveness of Swedish nuclear energy
in the Nordic power market."
"DIRE SITUATION"
E.ON is already considering retiring Sweden's oldest
reactor, the 437 MW Oskarshamn-1, several years earlier than
previously expected, officials at Sweden's nuclear regulator SSM
said.
"They are discussing closing it earlier than planned, maybe
around 2020," said SSM economist Annika Astrom.
Roger Strandahl, E.ON's spokesman for Swedish nuclear power,
said the preparations for shutting down Oskarshamn-1 would have
started in any case, but that plans to raise nuclear tax were
adding more pressure.
"We believe that this is an unfair increase," Strandahl
said. "The nuclear tax is further adding to the dire situation
of nuclear in Sweden."
The original plan to retire the reactor was "sometime after
2020," he said.
Finland's state-controlled utility Fortum has
45.5 percent at the Oskarshamn plant.
Vattenfall said it was still planning to operate its two
oldest reactors - 865 MW Ringhals 1 and 878 MW Ringhals 2 -
until the middle of the next decade, when they reach the age of
50.
"But, of course, higher nuclear capacity tax affects an
already strained profitability further," Jan Greisz,
Vattenfall's head of nuclear fleet management, told Reuters.
Earlier decommissioning would also translate into lower
payments to the Nuclear Waste Fund, which has to cover
decommissioning costs and disposal of spent nuclear fuel, as
operators pay fees from every kilowatt-hour produced.
SSM has already proposed almost doubling the fee to 0.04
crowns per kilowatt-hour in 2015 from the current 0.022 crowns,
after discovering that estimates by Swedish Nuclear Fuel and
Waste Management Company (SKB) were at least 11 billion crowns
short of needs.
Owned by nuclear operators, SKB is in charge of building
Sweden's permanent storage side for spent nuclear fuel.
So far, the Nuclear Waste Fund has accumulated 52 billion
Swedish crowns in 2013 money, less than half of estimated total
need of 110 billion crowns ($15.2 billion), Astrom said.
