OSLO, July 19 Sweden's Ringhals-2 nuclear
reactor was shut down on Thursday morning, less than nine hours
after being restarted, due to a technical glitch, the Nordic
power exchange said in a market message.
The 865-megawatt (MW) pressurized water reactor's trip was
caused by an elevated high-steam generator level after it was
restarted at 1930 GMT on Wednesday, it added.
The reactor was previously shut a month ago due to oil
leakage from a transformer, and was expected to be back in full
operation after maintenance by Thursday evening.
Ringhals-2 is one of the four reactors at the plant south of
Gothenburg, 70 percent owned by Swedish state energy group
Vattenfall and 30 percent held by German E.ON
.
Nuclear generators supply 40 percent of Sweden's power
needs.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)