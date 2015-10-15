* Ringhals-2 to shut down in 2019, Ringhals-1 in 2020
* The two reactors produce 7 percent of Sweden's power
* Announcement ends months of uncertainty
* Could spell higher power prices
OSLO, Oct 15 Ringhals nuclear power plant will
close two of its reactors by 2020, shareholders said on
Thursday, ending uncertainty over the future of units which
produce 7 percent of Sweden's power.
Analysts said the decision in the loner term could spell
higher long-term Nordic power prices.
Swedish utility Vattenfall holds a 70.4-percent
stake in Ringhals and Germany's E.ON owns the rest.
The two companies have clashed over when to shut the two
reactors, which were previously expected to operate until around
2025.
"At the extraordinary general meeting held today in Ringhals
AB, it has been decided to end operation of Ringhals-2 in 2019
and Ringhals-1 in 2020," the companies said in a statement to
the Nordic power bourse.
Ringhals' board decided last month to halt investment
projects from 2017 and cancel new investments in the two
reactors, which have a total capacity of 1,746 megawatts.
Vattenfall has come under pressure to close older reactors
in Sweden after a minority government made up of Social
Democrats and the Green Party came to power in 2014, raising
taxes on nuclear power.
The state-owned utility took a 17 billion Swedish crown
($2.08 billion) writedown in the second quarter due to lower
nuclear power profits and the planned reactor
closures.
The Ringhals announcement comes a day after E.ON and
Finland's Fortum said they would shut down two
nuclear reactors at the Oskarshamn plant in Sweden before the
end of their planned life.
Power for delivery in 2019 was up 5 cents to 24.35
euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 1200 GMT, while the 2020
contract didn't trade.
"The decision to shut (the two reactors) has already been
priced in," said Kristoffer Uppheim, an analyst at Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon.
However, wholesale power markets could see an impact in the
long run, analysts said.
"With four Swedish nukes out, it will be interesting to see
what the prices look like for winter 2020," Uppheim said.
Marius Holm Rennesund, a senior consultant at Oslo
consultancy THEMA, said phasing out Ringhals 1 and 2 could lead
to an increase in prices of roughly 2 euros per MWh in 2020.
Combined with closure of the two Oskarshamn reactors, the
impact could amount to around 3.5 euros per MWh in 2020, he
said.
($1 = 8.1572 Swedish crowns)
