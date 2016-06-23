STOCKHOLM, June 23 Sweden has agreed to cut
taxes on nuclear power generators and allow for the construction
of new reactors but policymakers have yet to work out how that
fits with a commitment to using 100 percent renewable energy.
Nuclear reactors provide about 40 percent of electricity in
Sweden, ensuring stable supplies in one of the world's highest
per capita power consumers.
But major ruling and opposition parties say Sweden should
aim for all renewable energy by 2040, starting by adding 18
terawatt-hours (TWh) in annual renewable production during the
next decade.
French utility EDF, the world's biggest operator of
nuclear reactors, has said the June 10 agreement was a major
boost for the industry, while Toshiba Corp's
Westinghouse Electric, reactors' producer, urged other
governments to follow Sweden's example.
But the major political parties also said that Sweden should
aim to have "100 percent renewable electricity production" by
2040, while adding 18 terawatt-hours (TWh) in annual renewable
production during the next decade.
State-owned Vattenfall, which operates seven out of nine
active reactors, denied that the agreement meant the reactors
would have to shut by 2040, and said the 100 percent target
covered only domestic consumption.
"It means that there can still be nuclear reactors exporting
power," said Torbjorn Wahlborg, head of Vattenfall's Generation,
said.
Spokeswomen for the Energy Minister Ibrahim Baylan and for
the Green Party, a junior member of the ruling coalition,
challenged that view.
"That is not correct, because the target is formulated as
electricity production... that means all production in Sweden is
renewable," Lise Nordin, Green Party energy policy spokeswoman
and member of the parliament, told Reuters.
While the agreement allows power generators "in theory" to
build new reactors, in reality they would be too costly, she
added.
"The probability that new nuclear power will be built is
zero," Nordin said.
Wahlborg said it was unlikely that any entity would build
nuclear reactors in Sweden during the next five to 10 years,
given low power prices and plans to add more renewables, but he
didn't exclude this in the longer term.
Sweden's biggest business lobby, the Confederation of
Swedish Enterprise, said the political deal was contradictory.
"To say that you will have 100 percent renewable electricity
and that this doesn't mean closure of nuclear power is difficult
to understand," Maria Suner Fleming, in charge of energy and
climate policies at the Confederation, told Reuters.
"But it's good that we have a broad political agreement that
we are not forbidding nuclear reactors," she said.
Vattenfall and E.ON had said they would be forced to shut
their loss-making nuclear reactors in Sweden unless the tax on
nuclear capacity was abolished, risking a spike in electricity
prices and energy shortages for industry.
Vattenfall says the nuclear tax accounts for about 25
percent of its costs.
"The deal saves the existing reactors," said Wahlborg.
