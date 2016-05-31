STOCKHOLM May 31 The Swedish government and the
opposition is nearing a deal to phase out a tax on nuclear power
over four years, sources told public broadcaster Swedish Radio
late on Monday.
State-owned Swedish utility Vattenfall has called
on the government to abolish the tax to avoid early shutdown of
loss-making nuclear reactors and a potential spike in
electricity prices.
The deal is not yet finalised and details remain to be
decided, the sources said, but the centre-left government and
three centre-right opposition parties have agreed to scrap the
tax and that Swedish energy production will come from 100
percent renewable sources by no later than 2040.
All parties in parliament apart from the anti-immigration
Sweden Democrats, the Left party and the Liberal party have
agreed to the deal, Swedish Radio reported.
The other owners of Swedish nuclear power assets are
Germany's E.ON and Finland's Fortum.
A government spokeswoman said the talks were ongoing and
would not comment on any details.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Mark Potter)