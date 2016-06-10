* Capacity tax to be phased out over 2 years from 2017
* New reactors to be built to replace old ones
(Adds Energy Minister comment, background)
STOCKHOLM, June 10 Sweden said on Friday it
would phase out some taxes on nuclear power and build new
reactors to replace aging plants and secure energy supplies for
decades to come.
Nuclear power providers in Sweden have said they would be
forced to shut the country's loss-making nuclear reactors unless
a tax on nuclear capacity is abolished, risking a spike in
electricity prices and energy shortages for industry.
"The aim is ... to make sure we can always guarantee
electricity at competitive prices, in a stable and sustainable
way, both in the short and long term," Energy Minister Ibrahim
Baylan told reporters.
The tax, which brought in about 4 billion Swedish crowns
($488 million) in 2015, will be phased out over two years
starting from 2017, but households will see their energy bills
rise as Baylan said the government would increase taxes on
energy users to make up for the nuclear tax. Heavy industry,
however, would be excluded from the tax rise.
In a broad deal agreed with the main opposition parties, the
government also said it would allow up to 10 new reactors to be
built as the country closes its old plants, built in the 1970s
and 80s.
The tax on capacity - which was increased last year - has
hurt profitability at plants already under pressure from low
market prices and the need for expensive upgrades to meet
tougher safety standards since Japan's Fukushima nuclear
disaster.
Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall and Germany's E.ON
have said they will shut four of Sweden's 10 nuclear
reactors earlier than previously planned. One of them was shut
last year.
In April, Vattenfall said all the remaining six reactors
would have to close by 2020 if the capacity tax was not
abolished.
Nuclear plants produced around 34 percent of Sweden's
electricity in 2015.
The deal to end the tax is a blow for the Green Party, which
wants nuclear power phased out as soon as possible and
instigated the increase in the tax last year.
($1 = 8.1964 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson and Susan
Fenton)