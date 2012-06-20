(Writes through, adds quotes, details)
* Deal creates leading company in virgin fibre-based
packaging
* Holding company Kinnevik to be biggest shareholder
STOCKHOLM, June 20 Swedish packaging firms
Korsnas and Billerud said on Wednesday they would
merge their operations to create a leading player in an industry
which has sought consolidation to deal with declining demand.
The deal involves holding company Kinnevik
selling its Korsnas packaging operations to slightly bigger
rival Billerud for 2.7 billion crowns ($388 million) to form a
combined group called BillerudKorsnas with annual sales of about
20 billion crowns.
Kinnevik will be the biggest shareholder in the new company,
at 25 percent, as it will receive shares in Billerud in part
payment for Korsnas. Kinnevik said the deal valued Korsnas at 11
billion crowns.
The deal comes after Billerud earlier this year said it was
buying the packaging paper operations of Finnish group
UPM-Kymmene for 130 million euros.
"The merger between Korsnas and Billerud is a natural step
to strengthen Korsnas and Billerud's successful businesses in
virgin fiber packaging material with the aim to create a leading
international player within the packaging industry," the firms
said in a statement.
The industry has been faced with weak prices due to
overcapacity and declining and some consolidation has been
taking place. Analyst Mikael Jafs at brokerage Cheuvreux aid the
Korsnas-Billerud deal was a continuation of that process.
"This shows two things, the first is that consolidation
continues in packaging, which is positive. Secondly, the
companies have sold products where they compete but also where
they complement each other, so it looks like a deal with a lot
of industrial logic," Jafs said.
Billerud will make a 2 billion crown preferential rights
issue for the shareholders of the new company.
After the deal, Billerud's current main shareholder, FRAPAG
Beteiligungsholding AG, will have 15.7 percent of the new firm,
compared with its 21 percent in Billerud.
Billerud is also taking on net debt in Korsnas amounting to
5.65 billion crowns. The firms expected synergy savings of at
least 300 million crowns a year, they added.
($1 = 6.9595 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing
by David Holmes)