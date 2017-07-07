STOCKHOLM, July 7 Sweden will loosen investment
rules for four state pension funds in order to increase returns
and improve sustainability, the government said on Friday.
The minimum percentage of low-risk fixed income instruments
in the funds - named AP1, AP2, AP3 and AP4 - will be lowered to
20 percent from 30 percent in July next year, according to a
proposal from the Finance Ministry.
The limit for unlisted securities will also be removed and
the funds will be instructed to specifically aim for investments
promoting sustainable development.
"With this proposal, I am convinced the AP funds will
decrease the environmental impact from their portfolios,"
Finance Market Minister Per Bolund said in the statement.
The four pension funds are managing around 1,250 billion
Swedish crowns ($148.46 billion).
($1 = 8.4204 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Susan Thomas)