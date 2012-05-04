STOCKHOLM May 4 Sweden's services sector shrank
for the first time in five months in April, data showed on
Friday, slipping to the lowest level since the end of 2009.
Data compilers Silf and Swedbank said the Swedish service
sector purchasing managers index (PMI) shrank to 48.6 points,
from 52.6 points in March, falling below 50 for the first time
since November last year. A level above 50 points indicates that
the sector is expanding.
Sweden's economy, which is dominated by the manufacturing
sector, shrank in the fourth quarter from the previous
three-month period.
Recent economic data has been somewhat mixed, pointing to a
recovery in some cases while industrial production showed its
worst fall in two years in February.
Worries about sovereign debt problems spilling over into the
Nordic country have kept Swedish policymakers on guard. Sweden's
central bank quashed expectations last month for early rate
cuts, keeping interest rates unchanged and saying they would
remain that way for more than a year.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Catherine Evans)