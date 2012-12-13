By Simon Johnson
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Sweden's soaring house prices
are raising fears of a property market crash like that seen in
neighbouring Denmark, which could drag one of Europe's most
robust economies into a long slump.
Regulators are already making banks put more capital aside
to absorb potential losses and tightening rules on mortgage
lending, while the central bank has repeatedly warned about
record high levels of debt. Swedish households owe an average of
about 170 percent of their disposable income.
"We think there is a bubble. Prices ought to fall by 20
percent from here," said Alexandra Leonhard, an analyst at the
National Board of Housing, Building and Planning, a state body
which oversees and analyses the housing market.
Her words reflect concern that house prices in Sweden are
defying gravity. Average prices in the capital Stockholm are
above those in London, traditionally one of the world's most
expensive cities for property, and rose even while the world
economy was gripped by the 2008 financial crisis.
Their march upwards has continued since and, in contrast to
the neighbouring euro zone, Sweden has seen sustained credit
growth, even if the pace has slowed recently.
That has prompted the central bank to delay easing monetary
policy for fear of promoting even more borrowing, just as a new
economic downturn begins.
Central bank Governor Stefan Ingves has warned that a crash
could have devastating effects on the economy and regulators
have tightened capital rules to make banks attach greater risk
to mortgages than they have historically.
The OECD has said that if unemployment were to rise, leading
to a sharp fall in house prices, consumers might save more and
cut back on consumption. That would hurt local banks, for which
mortgages make up about 35 percent of loan books.
The market is looking strained, with the average square
metre price for an apartment in Stockholm having risen 21
percent since 2008 to around 35,976 crowns ($5,400) - topping
even Greater London at 3,292 pounds ($5,300).
Sweden last had a property bust in the early 1990s after a
credit-fuelled speculative price surge. But Nordic neighbour
Denmark, with similar traditions and history, has provided a
more recent example of what can go wrong. Danish house prices
crashed by 20 percent after the 2008 crisis.
Bad loans in the Baltic states pushed Sweden's third-largest
bank Swedbank into a more than 10 billion crown
($1.50 billion) loss in 2009, and Finance Minister Anders Borg
has said Swedbank came within a whisker of going under.
Elsewhere in Europe, prices in Ireland dropped more than 40
percent after 2008, while average British prices will probably
stay below pre-crisis peak levels in real terms for the next 20
years, property firm Knight Frank says.
BOOM, AND BUST?
The rise in house prices in Sweden has come due to lower
interest rates, which helped push up borrowing to record levels
of around 2.7 trillion crowns at the end of September from 1.1
trillion crowns at the start of 2007.
Household debt levels in Sweden - mostly related to mortgage
borrowing - are the fourth-highest in Europe in relation to
national output, according to the European Mortgage Federation.
Those countries ahead of Sweden - the Netherlands, Denmark,
Ireland and the United Kingdom - have all experienced big falls
in house prices in the last few years.
Not only are debt levels high, but Swedes often take out
interest-only, floating-rate mortgages. This makes borrowers
more sensitive to rises in interest rates.
Leonhard at the National Board of Housing, said the same
toxic cocktail had caused Denmark's property market to crash.
"I don't see any big difference with Sweden," she said.
But other analysts say the market is soundly underpinned.
"In essence, why we haven't seen the sharp correction in the
Swedish housing market that we have seen in other countries is
that prices can be explained by fundamental factors," said
Andreas Jonsson, analyst at Nordea.
"There is strong demand and very, very low supply and this
is in contrast to many other countries, like Denmark and Spain."
The housing stock has grown by just 270,000 houses and
apartments in the last 12 years, statistics office figures show,
while the population is up 600,000. That contrasts with Ireland
or Spain, where new building in the boom years left property
markets heavily oversupplied.
Rules making it hard to buy property to rent, unlike in
Britain, mean there has been less speculation on rising prices.
"In Sweden, people basically buy their houses to live there,
which makes the market less vulnerable," Jonsson said.
The new economic downturn is also not expected to be deep or
long enough to shake confidence in property's long-term value.
Output is expected to expand by around 1 percent this year and
pick up slowly in 2013, a much more moderate slowdown than in
2009 when the economy shrank by 5.3 percent.
Despite its concerns about property debt, the central bank
is seen easing policy in December to boost growth, after two
cuts earlier this year. Many expect a further cut in February.
"I think there would have to be a more dramatic change in
the economy. I don't see a crash at all," said Tony Williams,
who runs consultancy Building Value, in Britain and Sweden.
While house price rises are smaller than in previous years,
and bidding for apartments less intense than before, a survey by
bank SEB showed 40 percent of households expect prices to rise
over the coming year, with less than 30 percent seeing a fall.
Anna Nisell Frey is one who is optimistic.
"I don't think personally there is a bubble that is going to
burst," said the 29 year-old, after viewing a 5.5 million crown
($829,700) apartment just outside the centre of the capital.
"Prices are high, that is the way it is in Stockholm, you
just have to accept it."
($1 = 0.6257 British pounds)
($1 = 6.6726 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)