LONDON, Sept 4 The Swedish central bank has not
ruled out buying any assets as part of its quantitative easing
programme, including mortgage-backed securities, Deputy Governor
Cecilia Skingsley said.
Asked whether the central bank would consider buying
mortage-backed securities, she told reporters on the sidelines
of an event in London: "The board has not ruled out any asset.
We haven't pointed out anything beside nominal bonds, but we
haven't ruled out anything."
The Riksbank has cut rates three times this year despite
strong growth and worries about an overheated housing market, as
it tries to boost consumer prices which have been flat or
falling for much of the last three years.
It also started a bond-purchasing programme this year.
