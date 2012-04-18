* Central bank keeps key rate at 1.50 pct as expected
* Unexpectedly keeps rate outlook, sees no moves for a year
* Says Swedish growth to be relatively slow this year, pick
up in 2013
* Two deputy governors sought rate cut and lower rate
outlook
* Crown stronger
By Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, April 18 Sweden's central bank
quashed expectations for early rate cuts on Wednesday, keeping
interest rates unchanged and saying they were likely to remain
that way for more than a year.
It saw a glimmer of hope for economic growth that has taken
hits from the debt crisis in the neighbouring euro zone. The
central bank, the Riksbank, has cut rates twice recently in
response to slumping exports.
Ten of 15 economists polled by Reuters had seen unchanged
rates on Wednesday and five others a 25 basis points cut. But
most expected a further rate reduction some time this year.
"We see small rays of light even if the development is
fragile," central bank chief Stefan Ingves told a news
conference after leaving the repo rate unchanged at 1.50 percent
and saying it would stay that way for "just over a year".
"We believe the sharp drop in growth is behind us and that
economic activity will pick up, if not dramatically so, during
the coming years in a way that will in time call for a move to
raise rates," Ingves added.
The Swedish crown rose to its highest level against the euro
in nearly two weeks after the bank's decision, but the gains
were limited. Analysts and traders said further evidence of a
recovery in the Swedish economy will be needed for it to
strengthen further.
Recent indicators have pointed to a recovery in Sweden after
a dip in output in the final quarter of 2011, though data last
week showed a big fall in industrial production.
The Riksbank nudged lower its forecasts for economic growth
to 0.4 percent this year, rising to 1.9 percent next year. It
saw low inflation over the coming years, rising to its 2 percent
target in 2013. Inflation was 1.5 percent year-on-year in March.
In the last three months of 2011, the Swedish economy
expanded just 1.1 percent year-on-year, against a record 5.5
percent expansion in 2010.
OPTIMISTIC
The Riksbank's stance took some analysts by surprise and
prompted criticism that it was too optimistic.
Swedbank analyst Knut Hallberg, for example, had expected a
quarter-point cut but has now had an about-face.
"Our estimate (now) is that there will be no further rate
cuts unless something unforeseen happens. The next move on the
part of the Riksbank will be a hike," he said.
But others disagreed. "We see downside risk in the Riksbank
Swedish forecast, implying the possibility of a lower repo path
ahead and possibly more policy softening in 2012," Handelsbanken
analyst Anders Brunstedt said in a note.
The Riksbank cut rates in December and again in February.
As before, Deputy Governors Karolina Ekholm and Lars
Svensson expressed reservations about the rate decision on
Wednesday and against the repo rate path ahead.
They backed a cut in the repo rate to 1.0 percent and a
lower rate outlook.
