STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Sweden's central bank kept its
key interest rate unchanged at 1.00 percent on Thursday and
stuck to a forecast it would not start to tighten policy until
late in 2014 as it balances concerns over a slow economic
recovery against high household debt.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had all expected rates to be held
and the central bank was also widely seen keeping its rate path
broadly unchanged.
Sweden's economy stalled in the second quarter and remains
sluggish, but the central bank sees brighter signs ahead and the
majority of the rate-setting board want to contain mortgage
borrowing.
The Riksbank stuck to its forecast that rates would need to
remain low over the coming year and that it would start to raise
them at the end of 2014.
